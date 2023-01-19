Chicago Cristo Rey Jesuit hammers Chicago Providence St. Mel 56-10

Chicago Cristo Rey Jesuit showed no mercy to Chicago Providence St. Mel, leading from end-to-end in an authoritative 56-10 victory in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on January 19.
In recent action on January 12, Chicago Cristo Rey Jesuit faced off against Chicago Holy Trinity and Chicago Providence St Mel took on Chicago Northtown on January 12 at Chicago CICS-Northtown Academy. Click here for a recap.
