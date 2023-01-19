 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Chicago Cristo Rey Jesuit hammers Chicago Providence St. Mel 56-10

Chicago Cristo Rey Jesuit showed no mercy to Chicago Providence St. Mel, leading from end-to-end in an authoritative 56-10 victory in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on January 19.

In recent action on January 12, Chicago Cristo Rey Jesuit faced off against Chicago Holy Trinity and Chicago Providence St Mel took on Chicago Northtown on January 12 at Chicago CICS-Northtown Academy. Click here for a recap.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

