Chicago Cristo Rey Jesuit barely beats Chicago Acero Soto 44-36

Pins and needles were part of the price of admission as Chicago Cristo Rey Jesuit nipped Chicago Acero Soto 44-36 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on January 31.

In recent action on January 24, Chicago Cristo Rey Jesuit faced off against Chicago Hope . For results, click here. Chicago Acero Soto took on Chicago Carver on January 25 at Chicago Carver Military Academy. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

