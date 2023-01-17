Chicago Crane wallops Chicago Steinmetz 66-18

Chicago Crane unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Chicago Steinmetz 66-18 Tuesday in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
Recently on January 9, Chicago Crane squared off with Chicago Prosser in a basketball game. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.