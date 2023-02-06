Chicago Crane showed its poise to outlast a game Chicago Kelly squad for a 50-48 victory during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.

In recent action on January 24, Chicago Crane faced off against Chicago Clark . For results, click here. Chicago Kelly took on Chicago Juarez on January 30 at Chicago Kelly High School. For more, click here.

