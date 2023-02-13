Chicago Crane poked just enough holes in Chicago Ogden's defense to garner a taut, 39-33 victory in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on February 13.

In recent action on February 6, Chicago Crane faced off against Chicago Kelly . For results, click here. Chicago Ogden took on Chicago Clemente on February 1 at Chicago Clemente Academy. For more, click here.

