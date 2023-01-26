 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Chicago Comer engulfs Chicago Sullivan in point barrage 78-16

  • 0

Chicago Comer lit up the scoreboard on January 26 to propel past Chicago Sullivan for a 78-16 victory during this Illinois girls high school basketball game

In recent action on January 19, Chicago Sullivan faced off against Chicago Crane and Chicago Comer took on Chicago UIC College Prep on January 19 at Chicago UIC College Prep. Click here for a recap.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

IOC to allow Russian athletes to compete In 2024 Olympics

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News