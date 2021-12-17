Chicago Clemente survives taut tilt with Chicago Josephinum 29-26

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Chicago Clemente wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 29-26 over Chicago Josephinum during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.
In recent action on December 6, Chicago Clemente faced off against Chicago Fenger and Chicago Josephinum took on Melrose Park Walther Christian on December 7 at Melrose Park Walther Christian Academy. For more, click here.
