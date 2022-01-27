Chicago Clemente severs Chicago UCCS Woodlawn's hopes 45-32

Playing with a winning hand, Chicago Clemente trumped Chicago UCCS Woodlawn 45-32 on January 27 in Illinois girls high school basketball.
In recent action on January 20, Chicago Clemente faced off against Chicago Ogden Intl and Chicago UCCS Woodlawn took on Chicago Farragut on January 21 at Chicago Farragut Academy. Click here for a recap
