Chicago Clemente secures a win over Chicago UC Woodlawn 39-26

Chicago Clemente knocked off Chicago UC Woodlawn 39-26 in Illinois girls basketball on January 13.
Last season, Chicago Clemente and Chicago UC Woodlawn squared off with January 27, 2022 at Chicago Clemente Academy last season. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 9, Chicago UC Woodlawn faced off against Chicago Hyde Park. Click here for a recap.
