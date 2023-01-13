 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Chicago Clemente secures a win over Chicago UC Woodlawn 39-26

  • 0

Chicago Clemente knocked off Chicago UC Woodlawn 39-26 in Illinois girls basketball on January 13.

Last season, Chicago Clemente and Chicago UC Woodlawn squared off with January 27, 2022 at Chicago Clemente Academy last season. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on January 9, Chicago UC Woodlawn faced off against Chicago Hyde Park. Click here for a recap.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News