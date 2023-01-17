Chicago Clemente pours it on Chicago Academy 30-10

Chicago Clemente didn't tinker with Chicago Academy, scoring a 30-10 result in the win column at Chicago Academy High on January 17 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 13, Chicago Clemente faced off against Chicago UC Woodlawn. For a full recap, click here.
