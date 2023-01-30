Chicago Clemente grinds out close victory over Chicago King 51-46

In recent action on January 25, Chicago King faced off against Chicago UC Woodlawn . Click here for a recap. Chicago Clemente took on Chicago ITW David Speer on January 26 at Chicago Clemente Academy. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.