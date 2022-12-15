Chicago Clemente dims lights on Chicago Phoenix 44-24

Impressive was a ready adjective for Chicago Clemente's 44-24 throttling of Chicago Phoenix in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on December 15.
In recent action on December 1, Chicago Phoenix faced off against Chicago Rickover Naval and Chicago Clemente took on Chicago Senn on December 8 at Chicago Senn High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.