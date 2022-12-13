 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Chicago Clemente clips Chicago Ogden in tight tilt 34-25

Chicago Clemente topped Chicago Ogden 34-25 in a tough tilt during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.

Last season, Chicago Ogden and Chicago Clemente faced off on January 20, 2022 at Chicago Clemente Academy. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

Recently on December 8, Chicago Clemente squared off with Chicago Senn in a basketball game. Click here for a recap

