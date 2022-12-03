Chicago Christ the King takes victory lap past Lake Forest Woodlands Academy 52-31

Chicago Christ the King controlled the action to earn an impressive 52-31 win against Lake Forest Woodlands Academy in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on December 3.
Last season, Lake Forest Woodlands Academy and Chicago Christ the King squared off with January 15, 2022 at Lake Forest Woodlands Academy of Sacred Heart last season. Click here for a recap
