Chicago Christ the King painted a masterpiece of offensive basketball all over the canvas of Evanston Beacon's defense for a 33-8 win at Evanston Beacon Academy on February 2 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on January 27, Evanston Beacon faced off against Chicago Horizon Science-Mckinley Park . For more, click here. Chicago Christ the King took on Skokie Ida Crown on January 24 at Skokie Ida Crown Academy. Click here for a recap.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.