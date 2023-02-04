Chicago Christ the King earned its community's accolades after a 57-20 win over Chicago Providence St. Mel in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on February 4.

In recent action on January 24, Chicago Christ the King faced off against Skokie Ida Crown . For a full recap, click here. Chicago Providence St Mel took on Chicago Holy Trinity on January 26 at Chicago Providence St Mel School. For results, click here.

