Chicago Christ the King posts win at Deerfield Rochelle Zell Jewish's expense 41-28

Chicago Christ the King pushed past Deerfield Rochelle Zell Jewish for a 41-28 win in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
Last season, Deerfield Rochelle Zell Jewish and Chicago Christ the King faced off on December 2, 2021 at Deerfield Rochelle Zell Jewish High School. Click here for a recap
Recently on December 3, Chicago Christ the King squared off with Lake Forest Woodlands Academy in a basketball game. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.