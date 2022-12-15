Chicago Christ the King narrowly edges Chicago Holy Trinity in tight triumph 55-48

Chicago Christ the King didn't flinch, finally repelling Chicago Holy Trinity 55-48 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
In recent action on December 8, Chicago Holy Trinity faced off against Bridgeview Universal and Chicago Christ the King took on Lake Forest Woodlands Academy on December 3 at Lake Forest Woodlands Academy of Sacred Heart. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.