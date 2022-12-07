Chicago Catalyst-Maria mows down Chicago Tilden 53-25

Chicago Catalyst-Maria stomped on Chicago Tilden 53-25 in Illinois girls basketball on December 7.
In recent action on December 2, Chicago Tilden faced off against Chicago Hubbard and Chicago Catalyst-Maria took on Chicago Air Force on December 2 at Chicago Catalyst-Maria High School. For a full recap, click here.
