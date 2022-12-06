 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Chicago Butler tacks win on Chicago Comer 89-2

  • 0

It was a tough night for Chicago Comer which was overmatched by Chicago Butler in this 89-2 verdict.

The last time Chicago Butler and Chicago Comer played in a 75-16 game on December 8, 2021. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

Recently on December 1, Chicago Butler squared off with Chicago DRW Trading College Prep in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News