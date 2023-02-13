Chicago Butler gathered points in bunches fueling an onslaught that downed Richton Park Southland College Preparatory Charter 67-25 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
In recent action on February 2, Chicago Butler faced off against Chicago Pritzker. Click here for a recap.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.