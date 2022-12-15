Chicago Butler paints near-perfect picture in win over Chicago ITW David Speer 66-25

Impressive was a ready adjective for Chicago Butler's 66-25 throttling of Chicago ITW David Speer in Illinois girls basketball on December 15.
Last season, Chicago Butler and Chicago ITW David Speer faced off on January 11, 2022 at Chicago ITW David Speer Academy. For more, click here.
Recently on December 10, Chicago Butler squared off with Ypsilanti Arbor Prep in a basketball game. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.