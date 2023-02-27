Bonus basketball saw Chicago Butler use the extra time to top Minonk Fieldcrest 59-55 during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.

Last season, Minonk Fieldcrest and Chicago Butler faced off on Feb. 28, 2022 at Minonk Fieldcrest High School. For results, click here.

In recent action on Feb. 21, Chicago Butler faced off against Elmhurst Timothy Christian . For results, click here. Minonk Fieldcrest took on Kankakee Bishop McNamara on Feb. 21 at Minonk Fieldcrest High School. For a full recap, click here.

