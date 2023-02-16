It would have taken a herculean effort for Joliet Catholic to claim this one, and Chicago Butler wouldn't allow that in a 60-29 decision at Chicago Butler College Prep on Feb. 16 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on Feb. 2, Chicago Butler faced off against Chicago Pritzker . For results, click here. Joliet Catholic took on Chicago Marist on Feb. 4 at Joliet Catholic Academy. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.