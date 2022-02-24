 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Chicago Butler College Prep pushes over Elmhurst IC Catholic Prep 62-49

Stretched out and finally snapped, Chicago Butler College Prep put just enough pressure on Elmhurst IC Catholic Prep to earn a 62-49 victory in Illinois girls basketball on February 24.

In recent action on February 18, Chicago Butler College Prep faced off against Palos Heights Chicago Christian and Elmhurst IC Catholic Prep took on Chicago Dyett on February 18 at Elmhurst IC Catholic Prep. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

The Lynx's shooting jumped to a 37-26 lead over the Knights at the intermission.

