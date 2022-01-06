 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Chicago Butler College Prep buries Chicago Bulls College Prep under avalanche of points 90-16

Chicago Butler College Prep earned a convincing 90-16 win over Chicago Bulls College Prep in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on January 6.

Recently on December 27 , Chicago Butler College Prep squared up on Chicago Morgan Park in a basketball game . For more, click here.

