Chicago Butler cancels check from Chicago Simeon 58-48

Chicago Butler stretched out and finally snapped Chicago Simeon to earn a 58-48 victory on November 30 in Illinois girls high school basketball.
The last time Chicago Butler and Chicago Simeon played in a 52-47 game on January 21, 2022. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
