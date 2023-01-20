Chicago Bowen hustles by Chicago Hubbard 41-23

Winning wasn't going to be easy in this matchup, but Chicago Bowen still prevailed 41-23 against Chicago Hubbard in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on January 20.
In recent action on January 13, Chicago Hubbard faced off against Chicago Julian and Chicago Bowen took on Chicago Corliss on January 11 at Chicago Corliss High School. For results, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.