Chicago Bowen hustles by Chicago Air Force 34-21

Chicago Bowen pushed past Chicago Air Force for a 34-21 win during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.
In recent action on January 20, Chicago Bowen faced off against Chicago Hubbard and Chicago Air Force took on Chicago Julian on January 20 at Chicago Air Force Academy High School. Click here for a recap.
