Chicago Back of the Yards dodges a bullet in win over Chicago Fenger 28-24

Chicago Back of the Yards walked the high-wire before edging Chicago Fenger 28-24 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
In recent action on December 12, Chicago Back of the Yards faced off against Chicago Hubbard and Chicago Fenger took on Chicago Clemente on December 3 at Chicago Fenger Academy. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
