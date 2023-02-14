Sure, Da Vinci could've painted Mona Lisa's smile a bit brighter. But why tamper with near-perfection? The same could be said with Chicago Austin's performance in a 67-9 destruction of Chicago Providence St. Mel during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.

In recent action on February 4, Chicago Providence St Mel faced off against Chicago Christ the King. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.