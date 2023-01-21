Chicago Amundsen routs Lisle 57-32

Chicago Amundsen played the role of Thor, dropping its hammer on Lisle during a 57-32 beating in Illinois girls basketball on January 21.
The last time Chicago Amundsen and Lisle played in a 43-36 game on January 22, 2022. For more, click here.
In recent action on January 16, Lisle faced off against Manteno and Chicago Amundsen took on Chicago Jones on January 17 at Chicago Amundsen High School. For a full recap, click here.
