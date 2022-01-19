Chicago Amundsen overwhelms Chicago Clark 61-33

Chicago Amundsen's offensive machine was hitting on all cylinders Wednesday night as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 61-33 win over Chicago Clark on January 19 in Illinois girls high school basketball.
Chicago Amundsen broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 61-33 lead over Chicago Clark.
In recent action on January 15, Chicago Amundsen faced off against Chicago Northside College and Chicago Clark took on Chicago Von Steuben Metro Science on January 14 at Chicago Von Steuben Metro Science High School. For a full recap, click here.
