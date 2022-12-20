Chicago Amundsen nets nifty victory over Lake Villa Lakes 31-29

Olive Oil isn't as slim as the win Chicago Amundsen chalked up in tripping Lake Villa Lakes 31-29 on December 20 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
