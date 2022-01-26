Chicago Amundsen edges Chicago Perspectives Co-Op in tough test 54-48

Mighty close, mighty fine, Chicago Amundsen wore a victory shine after clipping Chicago Perspectives Co-Op 54-48 on January 26 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 19, Chicago Perspectives Co-Op faced off against Chicago Brooks College Prep and Chicago Amundsen took on Lisle on January 22 at Chicago Amundsen High School. For a full recap, click here.
