Chicago Amundsen claims gritty victory against Chicago Taft 41-39

It wasn't exactly Lewis & Clark in uncharted territory, but Chicago Amundsen had to survive its share of thorns while shedding Chicago Taft 41-39 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.

In recent action on December 3, Chicago Amundsen faced off against Chicago DePaul College Prep and Chicago Taft took on Skokie Niles West on December 3 at Chicago Taft High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

