Chicago Air Force paints near-perfect picture in win over Chicago DuSable 32-11

Chicago Air Force showed it had the juice to douse Chicago DuSable in a points barrage during a 32-11 win in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 11, Chicago DuSable faced off against Chicago Julian and Chicago Air Force took on Chicago Little Village on January 11 at Chicago Little Village Lawndale High School Campus. Click here for a recap.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.