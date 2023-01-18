Chicago Acero Soto thumps Chicago Hubbard in punishing decision 36-9

It was a tough night for Chicago Hubbard which was overmatched by Chicago Acero Soto in this 36-9 verdict.
In recent action on January 11, Chicago Acero Soto faced off against Chicago Hancock and Chicago Hubbard took on Chicago Julian on January 13 at Chicago Julian High School. For a full recap, click here.
