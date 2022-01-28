Chicago Acero Soto overcomes Chicago Our Lady Of Tepeyac in competitive affair 27-24

Chicago Acero Soto upended Chicago Our Lady Of Tepeyac for a narrow 27-24 victory in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 24, Chicago Our Lady Of Tepeyac faced off against Chicago Kennedy and Chicago Acero Soto took on Chicago Military Academy-Bronzeville on January 19 at Chicago Military Academy-Bronzeville. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.