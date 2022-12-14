Chicago Acero Soto ekes out victory against Chicago Air Force 35-27

Chicago Acero Soto surfed the tension to ride to a 35-27 win over Chicago Air Force in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on December 14.
In recent action on December 7, Chicago Acero Soto faced off against Chicago Julian and Chicago Air Force took on Chicago Hancock on December 7 at Chicago Air Force Academy High School. For a full recap, click here.
