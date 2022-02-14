Check those pacemakers, Washington needs extra time to down Metamora 50-49

Extra action was needed before Washington could slip past Metamora 50-49 on February 14 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
In recent action on February 8, Washington faced off against Metamora and Washington took on Metamora on February 8 at Washington Community High School. Click here for a recap
Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 42-42 duel in the first quarter.
Washington put a bow on this victory with a strong first overtime-period kick, outpointing Metamora 8-7 in the last stanza.
