Chatham Glenwood fans held their breath in an uneasy 49-48 victory over Decatur MacArthur in Illinois girls basketball on February 14.

Last season, Decatur MacArthur and Chatham Glenwood squared off with February 15, 2022 at Decatur MacArthur High School last season. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on February 9, Chatham Glenwood faced off against Springfield . For results, click here. Decatur MacArthur took on Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin on February 7 at Decatur MacArthur High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.