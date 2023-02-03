Saddled up and ready to go, Chatham Glenwood spurred past Springfield Lanphier 37-23 in Illinois girls basketball action on February 3.

The last time Chatham Glenwood and Springfield Lanphier played in a 51-48 game on January 28, 2022. For results, click here.

In recent action on January 27, Springfield Lanphier faced off against Springfield . Click here for a recap. Chatham Glenwood took on Jacksonville on January 27 at Jacksonville High School. For results, click here.

