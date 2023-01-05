 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Chatham Glenwood posts win at Jacksonville's expense 32-16

  • 0

Playing with a winning hand, Chatham Glenwood trumped Jacksonville 32-16 in Illinois girls basketball action on January 5.

Last season, Chatham Glenwood and Jacksonville squared off with January 21, 2022 at Chatham Glenwood High School last season. Click here for a recap.

Recently on December 26, Jacksonville squared off with Danville in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News