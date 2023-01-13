Chatham Glenwood pockets slim win over Decatur MacArthur 51-50

Chatham Glenwood walked the high-wire before edging Decatur MacArthur 51-50 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
The last time Decatur MacArthur and Chatham Glenwood played in a 60-30 game on February 15, 2022. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 6, Decatur MacArthur faced off against Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin and Chatham Glenwood took on Taylorville on January 7 at Taylorville High School. For results, click here.
