The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Chatham Glenwood didn't mind, dispatching Springfield 51-47 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.

Last season, Springfield and Chatham Glenwood squared off with February 10, 2022 at Chatham Glenwood High School last season. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on February 1, Springfield faced off against Normal . For results, click here. Chatham Glenwood took on Springfield Lanphier on February 3 at Springfield Lanphier High School. For a full recap, click here.

