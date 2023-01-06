Chatham Glenwood flies high over Decatur Eisenhower 68-47

Chatham Glenwood showed top form to dominate Decatur Eisenhower during a 68-47 victory during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.
Last season, Chatham Glenwood and Decatur Eisenhower squared off with January 29, 2022 at Chatham Glenwood High School last season. Click here for a recap.
Recently on January 2, Decatur Eisenhower squared off with Shelbyville in a basketball game. For more, click here.
