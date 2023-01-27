Chatham Glenwood claims close encounter of the winning kind over Jacksonville 49-48

Chatham Glenwood poked just enough holes in Jacksonville's defense to garner a taut, 49-48 victory in Illinois girls basketball on January 27.
Last season, Chatham Glenwood and Jacksonville faced off on January 21, 2022 at Chatham Glenwood High School. For more, click here.
In recent action on January 21, Jacksonville faced off against Normal University and Chatham Glenwood took on Mahomet-Seymour on January 21 at Chatham Glenwood High School. For a full recap, click here.
