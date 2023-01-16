Charleston handles stress test to best Chrisman 36-27

Charleston poked just enough holes in Chrisman's defense to garner a taut, 36-27 victory in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on January 16.
In recent action on January 2, Chrisman faced off against Broadlands Heritage and Charleston took on Mt Zion on January 10 at Mt Zion High School. For results, click here.
