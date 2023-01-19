Champaign St. Thomas More takes down Normal Calvary Christian 58-12

Champaign St. Thomas More controlled the action to earn an impressive 58-12 win against Normal Calvary Christian during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.
In recent action on January 12, Champaign St. Thomas More faced off against Bloomington Central Catholic and Normal Calvary Christian took on Peoria Christian on January 13 at Normal Calvary Christian Academy. For results, click here.
